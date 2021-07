A hip-hop artist from Chicago was gunned down in a barrage of bullets just a few moments after being outfitted with an ankle bracelet and released from jail over the weekend. According to The Chicago Tribune, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester had just left Cook County Jail right before 9 p.m. on Saturday when several gunmen got out of two parked cars and proceeded to shoot him a total of 64 times.