Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

Almost every morning this summer, I have been awakened by the sound of the clouds dumping rain. From one up to five inches an hour, the rain creates an almost demeaning sound on my metal roof. The rain has dominated this summer. I can see hints of color in my garden, but the flowers have almost no hope of opening. The lack of sun has forced many of them to either stay closed or risk being pummeled by the harsh rains. Friends have replaced their vegetable gardens three times in a desperate attempt to grow anything at this point. We finally get to travel, but what’s the point when it’s going to rain the whole time anyway?