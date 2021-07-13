'The White Lotus' heads to Hawaii with a farcical story about privilege
At a luxury resort in Hawaii, a family, two newlyweds, and a single woman all seem to be searching for happiness or peace, but haven't a clue where to look. Mike White's "The White Lotus," an HBO series that premiered Sunday, is set at the high-end White Lotus hotel at the start of a one-week getaway for characters who share little but their wealth: Shane and Rachel are celebrating their new marriage; the Mossbachers — mom Nicole, dad Mark, teenage son Quinn, daughter Olivia and her best friend, Paula — are on a carefree vacation; Tanya is burying her mother's ashes.
