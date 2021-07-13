Cancel
Mayors, Local Leaders Of Democrat Cities Overrun With Violenece Meet with Biden

KABC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Local leaders from major U.S. cities — many of whom supported the ‘defund the Police’ movement and stood idly by as their cities were and are under siege — are weighing in on how to stop violence in America with the President who now claims he never supported defunding the Police. San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo called their meeting at the White House with President Biden “very robust.” He added the President is genuinely engaged with local communities and is looking for creative ideas to address that he can scale throughout the country. Brooklyn Borough President and the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City Eric Adams said it’s time to respond to the underlying causes of violence rather than just the symptoms. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said funding from the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed earlier this year is being put toward housing programs for recently incarnated inmates, without giving details on how that is going to keep law-abiding citizens safe.

California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

