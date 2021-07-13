Mayors, Local Leaders Of Democrat Cities Overrun With Violenece Meet with Biden

(Washington, DC) — Local leaders from major U.S. cities — many of whom supported the ‘defund the Police’ movement and stood idly by as their cities were and are under siege — are weighing in on how to stop violence in America with the President who now claims he never supported defunding the Police. San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo called their meeting at the White House with President Biden “very robust.” He added the President is genuinely engaged with local communities and is looking for creative ideas to address that he can scale throughout the country. Brooklyn Borough President and the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City Eric Adams said it’s time to respond to the underlying causes of violence rather than just the symptoms. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said funding from the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed earlier this year is being put toward housing programs for recently incarnated inmates, without giving details on how that is going to keep law-abiding citizens safe.