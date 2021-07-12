Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Here are the Best Burgers in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]

By Jay Whatley
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 18 days ago
We're blessed with many amazing burger options in Shreveport-Bossier. Here are the best burgers money can buy in the SBC. Take a look at me. There's no denying I've had my share of burgers in my lifetime. I'm a big burger guy, in fact, I would say that a good cheeseburger is my favorite food on the planet. Granted, most of my friends make fun of me due to my childlike palette, but I believe that's a blessing as I don't spend much time eating posh dishes. Instead, I spend my chow-time eating good old fashioned food, and nothing is as old fashioned than a classing hamburger.

1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
