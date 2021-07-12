Here are the Best Burgers in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]

If there's one thing we know for sure, Shreveport is a very unique place to live! And that may be the biggest understatement of the century!. Louisiana as a whole marches to the beat of a different drummer. Hello? Parishes, anyone? Napoleonic law? With that being said, there are a million ways to tell someone you're from Shreveport without actually saying the words that you're from Shreveport. Yes, our town has a ton of unique attributes that only someone local would know about. That said, we know that we've just scratched the surface when it comes to these locals-only experiences. These are just the first 25 things about Shreveport that we've curated. Trust me, there will be plenty more add ons to the list over the coming weeks, so if you have a 'Tell me you're from Shreveport without saying you're from Shreveport' anecdote to add to the list, I'm all ears!