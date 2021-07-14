Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jamaica opposition leader says Queen should be removed as head of state for island ‘to be truly independent’

By Nadine White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrcIg_0avHqZ9I00

Jamaica ’s Opposition Leader, numerous equalities campaigners and organisations are calling for the Queen to be removed as the nation’s head of state as the government prepares to lobby Britain for slavery reparations.

Mark Golding, who took over premiership of the People’s National Party (PNP) in November 2020, described the measure as being of vital importance, particularly in the wake of the Black Lives Matter resurgence and global discourse around colonialism .

This comes as it emerged that the country’s government, headed up by the Jamaican Labour Party, is preparing a petition to the Queen for compensation for the transatlantic slave trade.

“I think the matters of removing the Queen as our head of state and reparations for slavery are very significant; they’re fundamental to our identity and our nationhood,” the leader told The Independent .

“I don’t think that one could argue that we are fully independent when our head of state is somebody who lives on the other side of the Atlantic ocean and isn’t a Jamaican. From my perspective, and that of the People’s National Party, this is something that we have been committed to for a long time and we continue to be committed to it.”

He added: “There is, as I understand it, bi-partisan support on the matter of removing the Queen as our Head of State in Jamaica, to having a Jamaican person as our Head of State through a non-executive presidency within the Commonwealth; similar what Trinidad did some decades ago. That has been something that both parties have committed themselves to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2KtB_0avHqZ9I00

The Jamaican Government’s call for reparations reflects the 10 Point Reparations Plan by CARICOM, the Caribbean’s regional government body, established in 2013.

The PNP tabled a motion for parliamentary debate regarding the matter “months ago” but it has not yet been brought forward for debate because the government has not facilitated it, the party leader said.

The legal procedure for removing the Queen, also referred to as the Queen of Jamaica, as head of state is intricate.

Legislation must be approved by a two thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament - the Representatives and the Senate - and then it has to be put to the people of Jamaica through a referendum.

“That procedure has not been followed and I think it is probably because the nature of it, in particular the referendum aspect of it, why it hasn’t happened before,” Mr Golding said.

“The experience with referendum is one where often other issues come into play and it’s treated as referendum on the government of the day, rather than a referendum on the specific issue on the ballot; so I think governments are typically fairly cautious or reluctant to embark upon the procedure.”

The only time Jamaica had a referendum was, the year before independence, to decide whether or not the island should remain in the West Indies Federation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0eAA_0avHqZ9I00

In its 2016 manifesto, Jamaica’s current government, under Andrew Holness, committed to addressing the matter around removing the Queen.

The PNP, similarly, had identified this as an area of concern during Portia Simpson-Miller’s administration from 2012 -2016.

The party also moved for Jamaica to move away from the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, with its colonial roots, as the island’s final court of appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice. However, this move was blocked by the JLP - the Opposition at the time.

Last week Andrew Holness was appointed a member of the Queen’s Privy Council - a body of advisors to the sovereign - which, critics argue, indicates a willingness to be closer to the crown, not sever ties with it.

For Carolyn Cooper, Professor Emerita at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, removing the Queen as head of state and demanding reparations go hand in hand. It’s a question of long-overdue liberation, she suggests, and both are equally important.

“It’s high time for Jamaica to complete the process of emancipation from the British monarchy,” Ms Cooper told The Independent .

“Flag independence means nothing much as long as the Queen of England remains Jamaica’s head of state.

“Jamaicans must assert our right to reparations for the atrocities perpetrated against enslaved Africans. But our continued dependence on the Queen of England as our head of state implies acceptance of the monarchy’s right to rule.

“This diminishes our claim for reparations. Seeking reparations from your head of state is ludicrous; the reparations imperative is organically related to fracturing the ties with the British monarchy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bqd13_0avHqZ9I00

Barbados recently announced its intention to become a Republic.

Governor General Sandra Mason confirmed that by 30 November 2021, on the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence, Barbados will break the British monarchy and instead swear in a Bajan president as head of state.

Responding to this, Ms Cooper said: “If Barbados, long known as ‘Little England,’ can claim a new identity as a republic, Jamaica, most certainly, must shed the burden of our colonial past, especially given our long history of fierce resistance to imperialism.”

Maxine Stowe, Intellectual Property Consultant & Director at Rastafari Millennium Council in Jamaica, echoed this view.

“The Queen’s departure should be phased as a part of the Reparatory framework and a full accounting of all assets currently owned and operated by the “Crown” should be made public with a clear understanding of who is going to own and administer these assets,” she told The Independent.

The Jamaican political system has been hampered by Garrisonization and, so, the Queen’s removal would have to be replaced by a transparent and egalitarian system and not be dogged by a semi-Haiti situation where a large portion of the voting population is held under political patronage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jg97A_0avHqZ9I00

“The Queen cannot leave African descendants of Jamaica in political and economic conditions not settled through reparations.”

In terms of who would be in charge of the reparations and its dispensation, Ms Stowe said the Jamaican government’s call for the measure “must be as an endorsement and robust funding of a collective independent civil society grouping represented by human rights and business lawyers that head de-colonization process and that they represent in State to State negotiations”.

She added: “The history of independent Jamaican government towards African descendants and culture is one of oppression and non protection. Jamaica at the same time should be accorded State status in the African Union with more bilateral arrangements connecting civil societies.”

Abu Akil, the co-chair of the Global Afrikan Congress (GAC), said: “GAC recognises that the legacy of colonism, needs to be challenged, in order to reinstate the humanity of Afrikan people.

“The Jamaican people and its government will become more independent by removing the Queen as head of state. This will bring to an end, the ludicrous situation of Jamaica’s prime ministers reporting to a Governor general who reports to the Queen, while being paid by the Jamaican people, most of whom continue to pay the price of enslavement.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Regarding removing the Queen as Head of State, this is a matter for the people of Jamaica. With regards to the petition for reparations, this is a matter for the Government.”

The Jamaican government has been approached for comment.

Comments / 96

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Of State#Atlantic Ocean#Reparations For Slavery#Pnp#The Jamaican Labour Party#Commonwealth#The Jamaican Government#Point Reparations Plan#Caricom#Senate#Jlp#British#Jamaicans#Africans#The Queen Of England#Bajan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldtravelnoire.com

Jamaica Plans To Petition Queen For 'Overdue' Reparations For Caribbean

Jamaica is making plans to petition the United Kingdom to pay back billions in reparations for its role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Jamaica became an English colony in 1655 after the British seized the Caribbean island from the Spanish. The number of slaves present in Jamaica reached up to 600,000 in the eighteenth century.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian vote at least one year off, says key opposition leader

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Fair elections in Haiti cannot be held for at least a year after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise due to the influence of violent gangs and a compromised electoral council, a senior opposition leader said in an interview. The brazen killing of Moise last week by...
Worldglobalvoices.org

CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister

Ever since the July 7 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, his former ad interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, had been the de facto leader of the country. It was Joseph who first confirmed that Moïse was dead, stepping into an ad hoc leadership position at a time when it was unclear who was in charge. Two days before his murder, however, Moïse had nominated Ariel Henry as his seventh prime minister. Henry had not yet been sworn in when Moïse was killed, but in an announcement on July 20, was introduced as the country's new prime minister after Joseph confirmed he would step down.
WorldJacksonville Journal Courier

UK government backs Guaidó claim in Venezuelan gold fight

LONDON (AP) — The British government sought Monday to prevent Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion of gold held by the Bank of England as the U.K. Supreme Court started hearing a case that hinges on the question of who should be considered the Latin American nation’s president.
Africasandiegouniontribune.com

Main Tanzania opposition party says leader arrested, missing

NAIROBI, Kenya — Tanzania’s leading opposition party said Wednesday the whereabouts of its party leader Freeman Mbowe are unknown after police arrested him Tuesday while he met with 10 other officials. “We see this as a kidnapping,” CHADEMA secretary general John Mnyika told journalists. CHADEMA spokesman John Mrema in a...
POTUSNBC News

'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against the government

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the country on Sunday in an unusual protest in which civilians shouted slogans against the Communist government, such as “We want freedom” and “We are no longer afraid.”. The demonstrations came at a time when Cuba faces the worst economic crisis since...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
PoliticsPosted by
BET

Assassinated Haitian President’s Funeral Interrupted By Gun Violence

A memorial service for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse on Thursday (July 22) was overshadowed by gunshots heard soon after the funeral began, giving credence to the concerns over the violence that has wracked the island country since Moïse was assassinated earlier this month. The Mass, which took place at a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and UK condemn detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, who faces charges of terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway on Monday. Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who...
The Jewish Press

Germany, France, Boycotted US Jerusalem Embassy July 4 Reception

Senior EU ambassadors stationed in Israel boycotted the reception given by the US Embassy in Jerusalem on the 4th of July, Independence Day, Ynet reported Tuesday. Among the ambassadors who were invited and chose not to come to the compound in the Arnona neighborhood in Jerusalem were the ambassadors of Germany and France. The EU does not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and part of the embassy compound lies on the “wrong side” of the 1949 armistice green line.
Middle Eastraleighnews.net

UAE becomes first Gulf nation to open embassy in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first Gulf nation to open an embassy in Israel, nearly a year after both countries signed an agreement to normalise diplomatic ties. The new mission is located in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building. The ceremony was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haiti's senate says its head should replace assassinated president

HAVANA (Reuters) - Haiti’s senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated on Friday its head Joseph Lambert to be interim president after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a document reviewed by Reuters showed. The move plunges Haiti deeper into political crisis with its...

Comments / 96

Community Policy