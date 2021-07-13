Taziki’s Announces New Lamb Burger in Partnership with American Lamb

Nashville, Panama City, Birmingham, and the communities of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas Will Serve as Test Markets for New Lamb Offering. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // Birmingham, Ala. - Taziki's Mediterranean Café and the American Lamb Board are working together to promote accessible options that incorporate lamb into the diet of American families by introducing the new Taziki’s Lamb Burger. Beginning July 12, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will begin testing this new lamb addition to their menu. Taziki’s is inviting customers in five select markets to be the first to try their new Lamb Burger.