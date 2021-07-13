South Korean Gym Goers Have Fewer Music Options Because Of COVID Rules

South Koreans will have to get used to a new gym playlist amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19. Under new guidelines, gyms aren’t allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute during group workouts. Songs like “Dynamite” and “Butter” by BTS are good to go as they’re both under the 120 bpm limit, but tunes like Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “good 4 u” don’t make the cut. According to heath officials, the new rule is meant to keep gym enthusiasts from breathing too fast or getting sweat on people near them. Gym showers will also be closed down. South Korea is currently battling its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with daily infection rates potentially reaching over 2,000 by the end of July, according to officials.