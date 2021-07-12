New Survey Shows What Parts Of U.S. History Kids Across America Are Actually Learning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In order to confront hate, you first have to see it. And there's no looking away from it when it's in black and white. Displayed on a large monitor, hanging from a wood-paneled wall in a federal building here flanked by flags and a seal, is the newest tool to fight hate in America. "Hate crime is our newest (web)page that we are going to be launching," explained Cindy Barnett-Ryan, a survey statistician for the FBI.