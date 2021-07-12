Cancel
Britney Spears inspires bipartisan congressional attack on toxic conservatorships

 18 days ago
The debate over conservatorships has seen renewed bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill as pop star Britney Spears fights for her autonomy in court.

Spears’s description of her situation, which she likened to slavery, has provoke outcry from an array of legislators. The 39-year-old told a judge in June she believed the conservatorship held in part by her father, Jamie Spears, was "abusive" and prohibited her from living a "full life."

"I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears added. "I was told right now on the conservatorship I'm not able to get married or have a baby."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said last week it "is freaking ridiculous what is happening to Britney Spears." Likewise, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) told Politico the issue of conservatorships, also called guardianships, is disturbing regardless of a person’s political views, saying "it is offensive to a lot of Americans."

Conservatorships piqued the interest of lawmakers prior to the Spears case. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) called for a hearing into abusive guardianships in March, according to Politico, reportedly viewing the issue as an existential threat to his constituents and arguing that citizens in Florida are "particularly vulnerable to guardianship and conservatorship abuse" given the money they made before retirement.

But lawmakers told the outlet that while Congress possesses limited legislative power over the matter, hearings and data collection could help guide states in policy decisions. Congressional members like Gaetz and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are hopeful that the international spotlight might invigorate both federal and state level policy discussion.

"The federal government’s role is limited, but limited is not the same thing as nonexistent," Warren told Politico.

"It turns out that the federal government collects a lot of data about conservatorships: where they’re used, when they’re used, how long they’re used," Warren continued. "But they keep all that data secret. This is an area where sunshine might help."

Rebekah Diller, a clinical professor at Cardozo School of Law in New York, explained to Politico that federal rights are at risk in the battle over conservatorships and it is up to Congress to take action.

"It's absolutely the job of Congress to step in and try to do something about this situation, because I think everyone would agree that it's a system that's in crisis and has been in crisis for a long time," Diller said.

The Justice Department estimates that around 1.3 million people are living under restrictive guardianships, with the conservators and guardians controlling more than $50 billion in assets.

