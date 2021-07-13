Get Organized! Be easy to reach (on your terms)
This article examines two "I" words to avoid. Both keep us from making worthy contributions to the world. Phones that never stop ringing, emails that never stop dinging, and co-workers constantly asking "got a minute" break our concentration. According to author Donald Wetmore, the average professional is interrupted every eight minutes. According to a study from the University of California Irvine, it takes an average of 23 minutes, 15 seconds to recover from an interruption. Those two statistics together paint quite a picture of the problem.www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 0