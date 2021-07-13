Cancel
Get Organized! Be easy to reach (on your terms)

By Dr. Frank Buck, Special to the Daily Home/St. Clair Times
Anniston Star
 15 days ago

This article examines two "I" words to avoid. Both keep us from making worthy contributions to the world. Phones that never stop ringing, emails that never stop dinging, and co-workers constantly asking "got a minute" break our concentration. According to author Donald Wetmore, the average professional is interrupted every eight minutes. According to a study from the University of California Irvine, it takes an average of 23 minutes, 15 seconds to recover from an interruption. Those two statistics together paint quite a picture of the problem.

