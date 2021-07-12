Draft notes: FSU commit Baumeister passing up MLB

Picollo has had an extremely limited collegiate career. He attended UNC Wilmington after turning down the Mets but redshirted in his freshman year and did not pitch. He made his collegiate debut in 2020 and pitched a scoreless inning against the University of Dayton, walking one and striking out one, before the NCAA ended all sporting activities due to COVID-19. He returned to the mound for the Seahawks in 2021, appearing in two games and allowing one run in 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, walking two batters, and striking out a batter. As stated in his LinkedIn biography, the right-hander is more interested in following in his father’s footsteps and leveraging the time he has spent in baseball into a scouting career rather than a future as a professional athlete.