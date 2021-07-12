Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Draft notes: FSU commit Baumeister passing up MLB

By Bob Ferrante
theosceola.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson Baumeister was viewed as one of the top prep players in Florida. (photo courtesy Perfect Game) Day 2 of the MLB Draft brought some welcome news as right-hander/catcher Jackson Baumeister announced he would be playing at Florida State and not pursuing a pro baseball career. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Baumeister...

theosceola.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Florida State#Noles#Twitter#The Seattle Mariners#The Mlb Draft#The Miami Marlins#Seminoles#The Ncaa Tournament#Ucf#Reds#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
FSU
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
FanSided

Former Pittsburgh Pirates Playing in the Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are underway and baseball is back in them. But what players have been part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization?. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are holding baseball as an Olympic Sport for the first time since 2008. This includes plenty of former Pittsburgh Pirates players participating. Six total countries are sending representatives to Japan to participate in Olympic Baseball this year. Those countries, are Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Mexico, and Israel. The games are also underway as Japan won over the Dominican Republic, 4-3 on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team

A former Clemson quarterback has signed with a Canadian Football League team. The Toronto Argonauts announced they have signed former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant, 24, played four seasons at Clemson from 2015-2018, leading the Tigers to the 2017 ACC Championship, and capturing the game’s MVP award and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Rodolfo Castro Makes MLB History

Since making his MLB debut and now becoming the team’s starting second baseman, Rodolfo Castro is off to a historically strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The remainder of the 2021 season will be all about the future for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Part of playing for the future includes playing young players who could be a part of the future. One of these players for the Pirates is infielder Rodolfo Castro.
MLBSentinel

Draft League to move forward after MLB Draft

Believe it or not, now comes the biggest test of the first season of the MLB Draft League. The burning question leading into the season, and even as it got more than a month into the season, is what happens after the draft?. The goal of the league was to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Get to Know Newest Marlin LHP Jesus Luzardo

In what was considered a bit of a shocker around baseball on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics. While the Marlins trading Marte was not much of a shocker as it was expected after the veteran outfielder and Miami were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension, the return the Marlins received for Marte was a bit shocking.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Reportedly Trading For All-Star Player

The Oakland A’s are 56-46 and holding on to the final AL Wild Card spot by one game. So in an effort to aid their playoff push, they’re swinging a big trade for an All-Star player. According to Craig Mish via ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the A’s are acquiring center fielder...
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

SK's McGill chosen in MLB Draft

Back in the spring of 2016, Liam McGill started batting leadoff for the South Kingstown High School baseball team. It was an unusual spot in the lineup for a slugging catcher, but McGill was the team’s best hitter and an on-base machine. Head coach Jim Sauro wanted the most at-bats possible for his senior star. The move jump-started the Rebels on a ride that would end with a state runner-up finish.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

2021 MLB Draft: Back to the Future

Picollo has had an extremely limited collegiate career. He attended UNC Wilmington after turning down the Mets but redshirted in his freshman year and did not pitch. He made his collegiate debut in 2020 and pitched a scoreless inning against the University of Dayton, walking one and striking out one, before the NCAA ended all sporting activities due to COVID-19. He returned to the mound for the Seahawks in 2021, appearing in two games and allowing one run in 1.1 innings, giving up a hit, walking two batters, and striking out a batter. As stated in his LinkedIn biography, the right-hander is more interested in following in his father’s footsteps and leveraging the time he has spent in baseball into a scouting career rather than a future as a professional athlete.
MLBngscsports.com

Former Navigators Morrisette, Malgeri Selected in MLB Draft

LYNN, Mass. — Former North Shore Navigators infielder Cody Morissette and outfielder Ben Malgeri were chosen on the second and third days of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft this week. The three-day event concluded on Tuesday. Morissette was drafted by the Miami Marlins (No. 59 overall) in Monday’s second...
Livingston, NJwestessextribune.net

Reds Select LHS Grad Cardona in MLB Draft

Livingston High School graduate Ryan Cardona was drafted this week by the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. On Tuesday, July 13, the Reds selected Cardona in the 19th round of the MLB draft; pick number 570 overall. “I’m so happy for Ryan. He’s a tremendous pitcher and a terrific young man,”...
MLBVillanovan

Graceffo Selected in Fifth Round of MLB Draft

It was always a dream of Gordon Graceffo’s to become an MLB draftee, and on July 12th, that goal became a reality as the St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the 5th round with the 151st overall pick. “It was definitely surreal... It was crazy getting to hear your name...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Complete grades of their 2021 MLB Draft Class

The 2021 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Brewers selected 21 players in the 20 round format to add to the organization. The Brewers had quite the mix of hitters and pitchers and went heavy on college players until the final day of the draft. You can check out our draft class and signing bonus tracker as well.
MLBvoicenewsnebraska.com

Norris grad drafted by Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft

FIRTH – The Detroit Tigers selected Norris High School graduate and Kentucky Wildcat Austin Schultz in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft on July 12. The junior outfielder was selected in the middle of the pack as the Major League Baseball Draft shortened its draft to 20 rounds this year from 40 in 2019. Schultz, who graduated from […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy