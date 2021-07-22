Cancel
Stocks

JPMorgan (JPM) Tops Q2 EPS by 58c, Revenues Beat

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) reported Q2 EPS of $3.78, $0.58 better than the analyst estimate of $3.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $29.96 billion. Reported revenue of $30.5 billion; managed revenue of $31.4 billion. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the...

www.streetinsider.com

Jamie Dimon
