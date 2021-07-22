JPMorgan (JPM) Tops Q2 EPS by 58c, Revenues Beat

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.77).