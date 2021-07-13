Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Mesa Air Group (MESA) Invests in Heart Aerospace; Orders 100 Electric Aircraft

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announces that it has made an investment in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace ("Heart"), a company that plans to be the first to produce the world's first electric nineteen-seat ES-19 aircraft, alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures and United Airlines Ventures. Subject to certain terms, Mesa also plans to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its regional fleet, revolutionizing air service to small markets as one of the first network air carriers to help decarbonize air travel through the use of electric aircraft. This announcement expands on the efforts that Mesa has made in the emerging transition to electric-powered flight with airlines such as United Airlines "“ first with the announcement of an investment in Archer Aviation and its eVTOL aircraft, and now with the ES-19, a fully electric nineteen-seat regional aircraft.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Mesa#Heart Aerospace#Streetinsider Premium#Mesa Air Group#Decarbonize Air Travel#Archer Aviation#The Navajo Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Oshkosh, WIsimpleflying.com

Why Did United Airlines Fly A Brand New Boeing 737 MAX 8 To Oshkosh?

United Airlines flew a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday. The airline does not service Oshkosh, and to the nearby commercial airport it serves (Appleton), it flies in regional jets. This special flight, carrying yours truly, members of United’s leadership and team members, and United’s partners in pilot training, the aircraft arrived in Oshkosh at the EAA AirVenture show, where United highlighted its continued commitment to pilot training and working to highlight the various pathways to enter a career in the aviation industry.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

United Airlines, EasyJet: Final Report on Potential Runway Collision

MIAMI – The Bureau d’Enquêtes et Analyses (BEA) has issued its final report on the near-collision incident between United Airlines (UA) and EasyJet Austria (EC) aircraft. The near-miss incident happened on July 20, 2020, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), between UA flight 57, a Boeing 787, registration N16009, and an EC Airbus A320 registered under OE-IJF.
Aerospace & Defenseintelligent-aerospace.com

Commercial aircraft industry looks to go supersonic and super "green"

NASHUA, N.H. - The future of air travel looks to be both more environmentally friendly and faster as the industry looks to balance consumer demand alongside "green" goals. Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, announced the commitment of its member carriers to work across the aviation industry and with government leaders in a positive partnership to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Likewise, Europe's aviation sector has announced the same goal, which they call "Destination 2050."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

United Airlines To Acquire 100 Of Heart Aerospace's ES-19 Aircraft

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) corporate venture fund United Airlines Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ: MESA), have invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that can fly customers up to 250 miles before the...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Heart swells as market for electric aircraft sparks into life

Swedes are renowned for their modesty, where the concepts of Jantelagen – an unwritten rule forbidding boasting – and lagom – loosely translated as ‘just the right amount’ or ‘appropriateness’ – are woven into the national psyche. So when Anders Forslund, chief executive of Gothenburg-headquartered Heart Aerospace, sums up his...
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

United, Mesa airlines order 200 electric 19-seater planes for short-hop flights

America's United Airlines and regional carrier Mesa Airlines have together ordered 200 electric airplanes from an aerospace startup for short-distance passenger flights. Last year, United promised to slash its greenhouse-gas emissions by 100 per cent by 2050. To help reach that target, an investment unit dubbed United Airlines Ventures (UAV) was created to plow millions into technology that is supposed to make greener air transport possible.
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

United Airlines Invests In 19-Seat Electric Aircraft

United Airlines’ odd airplane shopping spree continues…. United Airlines Ventures (UAV), Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), and Mesa Airlines, have invested an undisclosed amount in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. UAV is United Airlines’ corporate venture capital fund, allowing the airline to invest in emerging companies that have the potential to influence the future of travel. The fund is focused on sustainability, and complements United’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Mesa To Invest In Heart Aerospace And Orders 100 All-Electric Aircraft

PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) - Get Report today announces that it has made an investment in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace ("Heart"), a company that plans to be the first to produce the world's first electric nineteen-seat ES-19 aircraft, alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures and United Airlines Ventures. Subject to certain terms, Mesa also plans to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its regional fleet, revolutionizing air service to small markets as one of the first network air carriers to help decarbonize air travel through the use of electric aircraft. This announcement expands on the efforts that Mesa has made in the emerging transition to electric-powered flight with airlines such as United Airlines - first with the announcement of an investment in Archer Aviation and its eVTOL aircraft, and now with the ES-19, a fully electric nineteen-seat regional aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Electric Aircraft Set To Take Flight By 2026 Under New Agreements With United Airlines Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Mesa Airlines, Heart Aerospace

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Ventures (UAV) announced today it, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, has invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that has the potential to fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade. In addition to UAV's investment, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft, once the aircraft meet United's safety, business and operating requirements. Mesa Airlines, United's key strategic partner in bringing electric aircraft into commercial service, has also agreed to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet, subject to similar requirements.
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

AeroVironment (AVAV) Receives Puma 3 AE and Raven Unmanned Aircraft System Orders Totaling $15.9 Million from United States Air Force

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced receipt of two firm-fixed-price orders totaling $15,940,378 from the United States Air Force. The orders, received on April 19, 2021 and May 6, 2021, encompass the procurement of Pumaâ„¢ 3 AE unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and spares packages, as well as RavenÂ® UAS spares packages. The Puma 3 AE systems and spares were delivered on April 30, 2021. Delivery of the Raven spares is anticipated by November 2021.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Lufthansa Highlights Freight Capabilities Of Eurowings Discover

On Saturday, the Lufthansa Group’s latest startup venture took to the skies for the first time. Eurowings Discover launched flights with its inaugural service from Frankfurt to Zanzibar via Mombasa. While targetted as passengers, the new airline has additional benefits for the carrier below the main decks of its aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is The Difference Between An Airline Base And A Hub?

Budget airline Wizz Air is establishing bases all over Europe- from its (delayed) plan in Cardiff to numerous Italian bases and several around the Balkans. However, some of these bases have just a single aircraft stationed there- something very different from what we might see with legacy carriers and their hubs (which also act as bases). Considering this, let’s take a look at these aviation terms and how they differ.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

E-4B “Doomsday Plane” Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

Seldom, if ever, do E-4Bs visit Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada and, in this case, the Secretary of Defense might have been onboard. In a highly unusual move, one of the U.S. Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as National Airborne Operations Centers, or NAOCs, touched down today at Tonopah Test Range Airport (TTR), one of the most famous secretive aircraft operating locations in the United States, only surpassed by nearby Area 51. What might have triggered this highly unusual visit is puzzling, to say the least, but it seems it could (me must stress could)have been related to a possible visit to the facility by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

Comments / 0

Community Policy