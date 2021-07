More biopharma companies race toward the Nasdaq this week, while a few rake in cash via private funding rounds. With its "search and replace" gene-editing technology, Prime emerged from stealth mode with a massive $315 million infusion of cash. Likening its approach to a “DNA word processor,” the Cambridge-based company will use the funds to support efforts to address underlying genetic cause of diseases and restore normal gene function in patients with long-lasting cures. Prime believes its gene-editing technology has the potential to address more than 90% of known disease-causing mutations. The company is advancing multiple drug discovery programs targeted at liver, eye, ex-vivo hematopoietic stem cell, and neuro-muscular indications.