Discover Financial Services (DFS) and SIBS MB Establish Strategic Agreement to Increase Payment Acceptance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SIBS MB and Discover (NYSE: DFS) signed a strategic agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for both organizations. This new strategic agreement gives Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the SIBS MB network at merchant and ATM locations across Portugal.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0