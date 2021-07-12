Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
K945
K945
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."

k945.com

Comments / 0

K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flop#Grammy Awards#Nda#Tiktok#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect the post to get a flood of likes and more reactions within seconds. This year, the singer already broke some like records on the image platform. However, the comments of the fans are not always as benevolent as an Insta heart. All too often, the Grammy Award winner is confronted with superficial criticism.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Lorde + Billie Eilish!

LORDE TO DROP NEW SINGLE THIS WEEK: Lorde will release her new single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon” this Wednesday, July 21st. The singer made the announcement on her website Monday (July 19th) along with a pre-save link for her album, Solar Power, out August 20th. VEVO RELEASES BILLIE EILISH'S...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish is ashamed

Pop singer Billie Eilish is deeply ashamed of her past behavior. The 19-year-old singer was last in the headlines after an old video surfaced showing her listening to Tyler the Creators hit “Fish” as a young teenager. Billie also put a racist abusive word in her mouth. The process had already caused a stir last month.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Billie Eilish Is Not Ready To Speak About Her Trauma

Billie Eilish recently told the LA Times that she isn’t ready to speak about the trauma she alludes to in the last line of her song, “Getting Older.”. The track, featured in the forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, includes the line, “I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna / Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.”
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Billie Eilish admits she’s “embarrassed” for using a racial slur

As a member of Generation Z, Billie Eilish knows that nothing disappears from the internet. The Grammy winner recently spoke about how difficult it is to escape her past, especially considering that she is a completely different person than she ever was. During an interview with Vogue Australia, which was...
Musicmix929.com

Billie Eilish reflects on the embarrassing mistakes she made when she was younger

Billie Eilish opened up about the regrettable choices she made as a young teen, saying they do not reflect who she is now. Speaking to Vogue Australia recently, the “NDA” singer, who is now 19, expressed, “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”
MoviesNME

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert film is coming to Disney+

A new concert film from Billie Eilish will premiere on Disney+, it has been confirmed. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will feature a performance of every song from the artist’s upcoming second album in sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. According to Disney, this is the first and only time that the full tracklist will be performed in order.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.
Musicyounghollywood.com

Our Favorite Moments From Billie Eilish's "NDA" Music Video!

Billie Eilish is back and just getting better with every new release. With her sophomore album Happier Than Ever coming up on July 30th, the 19-year-old singer/songwriter has dropped her newest single “NDA”, and I’m going to be bold and call this one of my favorite Billie Eilish songs of all time! The pairing of vulnerable lyrics with a plucky guitar string beat is just too good. What’s even better than that? Billie has also released a music video to accompany the new hit song!
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Billie Eilish Is Getting Her Own Air Jordan 1 KO Collab

Back in 2019, Billie Eilish appeared as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and in the episode, she teased that a project with Jordan Brand was potentially in the works. Now, we’re finally learning about a sneaker collaboration which she may have been alluding to. Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

'I think about it constantly': Billie Eilish reveals she is 'ashamed' of her past after racial slur scandal - as she poses for stunning shoot for Vogue Australia

Billie Eilish has revealed she feels 'ashamed' about her past actions surfacing online. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 19-year-old pop superstar said that everyone has an 'embarrassing' past - including her. 'It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy