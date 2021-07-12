Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livermore, CA

George Overturf

Hastings Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Livermore, California resident, and faithful husband to Sue, Mr. George Overturf, passed away peacefully this July. His civic-minded and enterprising father of the same name was born in the 1890s, and his spritely mother (Nellie) was the youngest licensed teacher in Springfield, IL. In Nebraska, our George began a draftsman apprenticeship, but heeded the call to service in the Korean War, California 40th Medical DIV, 160th Battalion, from 1950, to 1952. He turned down sniper duty to serve as a MASH unit camp electrician, just ten miles above the 38th parallel.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Obituaries
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mash#The University Of Houston#Lockheed#Nicolet M R#G E George#Deacon#Christian#Ge#Materials Data Inc Lrb#Mdi#The Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy