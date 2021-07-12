Longtime Livermore, California resident, and faithful husband to Sue, Mr. George Overturf, passed away peacefully this July. His civic-minded and enterprising father of the same name was born in the 1890s, and his spritely mother (Nellie) was the youngest licensed teacher in Springfield, IL. In Nebraska, our George began a draftsman apprenticeship, but heeded the call to service in the Korean War, California 40th Medical DIV, 160th Battalion, from 1950, to 1952. He turned down sniper duty to serve as a MASH unit camp electrician, just ten miles above the 38th parallel.