Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Seemingly Being Teased

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the real-time strategy genre have been starved for major new releases these past few years, but it seems like the tide is about to shift soon. Former Blizzard veterans at newly formed studios such as Dreamhaven and Frost Giant Studios are working on new strategy games, while Age of Empires 4 is also coming later this year. Of course, Relic Entertainment’s beloved World War 2-themed series Company of Heroes is a particular favourite of genre fans, and it seems like it might be coming back soon.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamhaven#Frost Giant Studios#Relic Entertainment#Company Of Heroes 3#The British Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Seemingly Confirms Custom Clubs In Career Mode

In a press release by EA Sports as reported by Push Square, the developer has seemingly confirmed the existence of custom clubs in the game’s career mode. The press release reportedly teases a new “Create a Club experience”, which seems to suggest that players would finally be able to create custom clubs for the game’s career mode.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Ascent Preload Is Now Live On Xbox And Microsoft Store

There are many great indie titles coming out this year, and one of the most eye-catching has been The Ascent. An isometric RPG with a cyberpunk setting and unique look aims to be a full experience as either a solo or co-op title. It’s been an anticipated title for some time, and is one of many that are also hitting Game Pass on day 1. Now you can preload it and be ready for the big day.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Warframe: The New War Expansion Reveal Set for July 17th

Warframe has gone through its fair share of updates in the past few years, whether it’s Empyrean or the recent Sisters of Parvos. However, the long-in-development expansion The New War hasn’t received any gameplay till now. That’s about to change on July 17th at 5 PM ET when TennoCon 2021 returns.
NBAgamingbolt.com

NBA 2K22 Announced For September 10 Release

Another year is upon us, which means it’s time for the annual sports titles to start rolling in. Odds are if you’re into them, you’re more than ready, and now 2K is ready to serve with the announcement of the latest entry in their massive basketball franchise: NBA 2K22. You...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Relic Entertainment may be teasing new Company of Heroes title or DLC

Game company Relic Entertainment, the makers of Company of Heroes, recently posted a teaser video on a streaming website. The new teaser video is currently counting down to less than four hours before anything new is revealed. It seems to be related to WWII and it could be a new Company of Heroes game or maybe downloadable content. It expires today at 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It occasionally shows some small clips of Italy during WW2.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Company of Heroes 3 System Requirements

Company of Heroes 3 will take advantage of Relic's Essence Engine 5, which it's also using to develop Age of Empires 4, but here's what we know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Pre-Alpha Preview Demo. Min PC Spec:. Intel i5 4 core processor, 8th Generation. 8GB...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for Consoles with Fall 2021 Release, PC Teased; Rollback Netcode Seemingly Confirmed

An unexpected new fighting game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, is joining the ever-diverse array of available competitive titles. This fighter includes various Nickelodeon characters from hit television shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Invader Zim, Hey Arnold!, and several more. There will be a total of 20-themed levels which will all feature...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Halo Encyclopedia Releasing in March 2022

With Halo Infinite out this year, 343 Industries and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to release a new Halo Encyclopedia. Written by Jeff Easterling, Jeremy Patenaude and Kenneth Peters, it will release on March 29th 2022 and include about 500 pages of information on the franchise. Estimated to be...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Chernobylite Story Trailer Focuses on Igor

The Farm 51’s first person survival RPG Chernobylite has received a new story trailer, placing the focus on its protagonist Igor. While it’s already known that he came to the Exclusion Zone to search for his beloved Tatiana, not everything is as it seems. Check it out below. For the...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ PS5 Adaptive Triggers Use Highlighted In New Trailer

There’s a variety of indie titles coming over the remainder of this year and beyond that have caught many an eye, and one of those has been Kena: Bridge of Spirits. An original IP coming to PC and PlayStation consoles later this year, we’ve seen a lot of the game, from its combat to its very impressive looking environments. It also happened to be an early announced title for Sony’s PS5, and now we know at least one way it’ll use some of that special hardware.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s First Review is in

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has often been regarded as the black sheep of the franchise in the year’s since its launch, but is going to get a new lease of life soon when it launches with revamped visuals and gameplay improvements for the Switch. With its release right around the corner, reviews for it are going to be rolling in soon, and the first of those has arrived, courtesy of Famitsu.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Octopath Traveler Sequel Possibly Being Teased

If there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear in the the three years since old school JRPG Octopath Traveler first launched, it’s that the game has become a much bigger success for Square Enix than they may have imagined, to the extent that it’s essentially given life to a whole HD-2D “series” that is following in its footsteps. Considering that success and the game’s sales, most people expect that a sequel is inevitable, and it’s possible that such a sequel is being teased by Square Enix.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected – VFX Updates, Quality of Life Improvements Coming After Feedback

Following the technical alpha that took place in April, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment has outlined changes and improvements coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected. It noted that spells like Lightning, Blizzard and Holy Freeze would be seeing VFX updates to better represent their respective properties. The VFX when monsters were damaged or immobilized by spells and status effects has also undergone a change following feedback.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Maneater DLC Launches on August 31

Maneater might not have been the best game you played in 2020, but it didn’t have to be- it was an open world RPG that allowed you to play as a shark and munch on humans and other things besides while sowing chaos everywhere you went. With a premise like that, it was exactly as fun as it needed to be- and soon, we’re getting more of its.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Feature a Pinging System

Marking objects, enemies, or other points of interests in a multiplayer game for your teammates to see might seem like a simple thing, but it’s been surprisingly underutilized. With its popularization in Apex Legends, though, it’s been brought to the attention of most developers in the industry, and we’ve been seeing pinging systems being implemented in a wide variety of games, from Borderlands 3 to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Was the Best-Selling Digital PS4 Game in June

Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch in December last year is unlikely one that will be forgotten any time soon (CD Projekt RED in particular will hopefully have learnt many lessons from it). Shortly after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was in such a poor state that Sony ended up delisting it from the PlayStation Store entirely, so that the only way to get it on the PS4 was with a physical copy.
Video GamesIGN

Company of Heroes 3: The First Preview

My U.S. Airborne Company isn't having their best day of the war, as a strafing run from the Luftwaffe forces us out of our strongest position in the middle of the map and a pair of panzers starts to roll right up our right flank. We've been sent here from Company of Heroes 3's dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop these attacks from above that keep plaguing us in every mission, but allow us to drop behind enemy lines or resupply by air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this dust-up in Southern Italy shows off a spectacular, layered warscape where small decisions made at the unit level can echo all the way up to a grand, strategic theater.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Launches October 1st for PS4 and Xbox One

Phoenix Point, Snapshot Games’ spiritual successor to XCOM, didn’t exactly light the world on fire when it released. Nevertheless, it’s received numerous updates, bug fixes and DLC till date and will be coming to Xbox One and PS4 on October 1st. Dubbed the “Behemoth Edition”, this release includes everything from the base game to the DLC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy