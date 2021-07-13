Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Seemingly Being Teased
Fans of the real-time strategy genre have been starved for major new releases these past few years, but it seems like the tide is about to shift soon. Former Blizzard veterans at newly formed studios such as Dreamhaven and Frost Giant Studios are working on new strategy games, while Age of Empires 4 is also coming later this year. Of course, Relic Entertainment’s beloved World War 2-themed series Company of Heroes is a particular favourite of genre fans, and it seems like it might be coming back soon.gamingbolt.com
