Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

VP Kamala Harris calls Detroit ‘definition of resilience,’ urges more COVID vaccines

By Porsha Monique
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL4of_0avHcKeh00
Photo courtesy Porsha Monique for rolling out

Excitement was in the air at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit as Vice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on Monday, July 12 to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The event was jam-packed and Michigan’s political all-stars from the governor to several notable congresswomen were in attendance.

The event kicked off with a dynamic performance from the Detroit Youth Choir singing a powerful rendition of the Grammy- and Oscar Award winning song Glory, by rapper Common and singer John Legend. The choir then followed up with a beautiful melodic version of the Star Spangled Banner as they helped to energize the crowd ahead of the politician-based welcome committee, who each made special remarks ahead of Harris’ appearance. The welcome-committee speakers included Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

The Vice President is currently on a nationwide campaign to promote vaccines and is targeting cities like Detroit who have low vaccination rates. Approximately only 38% of Detroit residents 12+ have received at least one vaccine dose per Detroitmi.gov’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard. This percentage is significantly lower than those of neighboring and surrounding cities.

Harris took the stage to roaring applause in a standing-room only hall. She warmly welcomed the attendees as she opened up her speech about Detroit’s resilience.

“Detroit really is the definition of resilience,” she said. “Time and again, this city has been rebuilt. This city has been reborn. Time and again, this city has helped lead our nation through war, through recession, and most recently through this pandemic.

“At the very start of the pandemic, companies in Detroit from small-batch manufacturers to Big Three automakers converted their factories and produced protective gear and ventilators for our nation’s hospitals. You did that not only for the folks locally, but nationally,” she said.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 1

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Detroit Youth Choir#Detroitmi Gov#Covid 19 Data Dashboard#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
rolling out

NFL superstar Richard Sherman arrested for ‘burglary domestic violence’

Richard Sherman, who is universally considered one of the greatest and smartest defensive backs in modern NFL history, has been arrested for alleged “burglary domestic violence.”. Sherman, 33, was reportedly apprehended early Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and booked into the Seattle Correctional Facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The five-time...
POTUSPosted by
rolling out

Gayle King bans unvaccinated relatives from Thanksgiving vacation

Gayle King plans to “ban” unvaccinated relatives from her Thanksgiving celebrations. The 66-year-old presenter addressed the “problem” of people not taking up coronavirus vaccinations so she’s decided to take drastic action with her own family in the hope it will make them change their minds. Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Diddy slams racial abuse of footballers

Sean “Diddy” Combs has slammed those who racially abused England players after they lost the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on their social media accounts after they missed in the penalty shootout against Italy on Sunday, July 11, 2021 and the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker hailed the trio as inspirational as he aimed at their abusers.
U.S. PoliticsNorfolk Daily News

Rules for others — Terry Spence

STANTON — People on the left, read my lips, CHOICE. The United States is a democratic republic where its citizens have choice, among many other issues, as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not. President Joe Biden’s door-to-door check of whether people are vaccinated for COVID is insane and undemocratic.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with DACA recipients

Vice President Kamala Harris met with DACA recipients and immigration advocates Thursday, nine years after the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" program was created for people who had been brought to the U.S. illegally as children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the meeting.
Congress & Courtswirx.com

Upton Urges More COVID Vaccinations

Congressman Fred Upton says it’s important more southwest Michigan residents get vaccinated against COVID-19. He tells WSJM News he’s spoken with local hospitals, and they know the Delta variant is here. “What’s alarming is, the way this thing spreads, particularly with the Delta variant, is likely to be four to...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
POTUSPOLITICO

‘Sellout’: Anti-vax conservatives come for DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Covid crisis has wedged Gov. Ron DeSantis between two competing forces: public health experts who urge him to do more and anti-vaxxers who want him to do less. The Republican governor has come under attack from the medical community and Democrats as the Delta strain of Covid-19...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Judicial Watch Continues Lawsuit As Chicago Mayor Says She Would ‘Absolutely’ Deny Interviews With White Reporters Again

Judicial Watch announced Tuesday that it has amended its lawsuit against Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who claims to be “unapologetic” about her previous policy to only grant interviews to journalists of color. Lightfoot told the New York Times in a podcast released Monday that she “would absolutely” implement the...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump decries 'defund the police' after Boxer attacked

Former President Trump is decrying efforts in some Democratic cities to divert funds from their police departments after former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked on Monday. “Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was savagely assaulted and robbed yesterday in Oakland, where they defunded the police,” Trump wrote Tuesday. “Our once...
Cuyahoga County, OHNewsweek

Hillary Clinton-endorsed Candidate Shontel Brown Faces Potential Ethics Probe

With a week to go before the special primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Shontel Brown may be in hot water. In April, The Intercept reported that Brown, a Cuyahoga County Councilmember, had voted to award millions worth of contracts to companies connected to her romantic partner and campaign donors. Emails reviewed by The Daily Poster show that the Ohio state auditor's office reviewed the allegations in the article and recently referred the matter to the state ethics commission.

Comments / 1

Community Policy