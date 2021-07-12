Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Credits Metal For Helping Him Deal With Abusive Childhood

When Dave Mustaine was abruptly fired from Metallica and shipped off to Los Angeles on a Greyhound bus, he sputtered to James Hetfield, “Don’t use any of my shit!”. Metallica didn’t obey his request, either out of spite or from the conviction that the rest of the band contributed to the songs, as well, so they belonged to the entire group and not just to Mustaine. While they gave their former guitarist writing credit for “Jump in the Fire,” “”Phantom Lord,” “Metal Militia” and “The Four Horsemen” -- an expansion of their No Life Til Leather demo track “The Mechanix” -- they didn’t ask him if they could use them. Had they done so, Metallica’s debut Kill 'Em All, which came out on July 25, 1983, might have sounded pretty different.