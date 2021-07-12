Cancel
Nancy Wilson Eyeing Major Heart Farewell Tour

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Wilson says a Heart farewell tour with sister Ann might be in the cards. Nancy has been receiving raves for ger recent solo debut, You And Me, which features Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Sammy Hagar, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, among others. Nancy was asked about...

