“Representation without compensation is exploitation.” Event will focus on investing and cultivating a diverse arts community in Madison

“The Hmong Language and Culture Enrichment Program really helps Hmong students learn about who they are and where they are from and to also know about their language and their culture,” Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute, tells Madison365. “It’s called ‘culturally linguistic relevant teaching.’ The idea is that if a child is grounded in their home language, they know who they are … they have positive self-esteem, they have confidence and self-pride because they know their culture. And they will do better at school.”