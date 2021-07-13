“Representation without compensation is exploitation.” Event will focus on investing and cultivating a diverse arts community in Madison
For Madison-area artist, creative director and entrepreneur Jenie Gao, one of her goals is get the local business community to move beyond symbolism and tokenism and work with artists in a way that is responsible, meaningful, and visionary. To get there, she says, that will involve being critical and introspective of the current situation in Madison and what it lacks.
