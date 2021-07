Making a TV show is pure child’s play. Especially when the show you’re making is Chucky, which brings the classic killer doll from the Child’s Play franchise to the small screen for the first time. There have been seven Child’s Play horror movies (plus a reboot) but this marks Chucky’s first TV series — and it comes from Don Mancini, the creator of the entire Child’s Play franchise, and the guy who wrote all seven original films. He also directed the last three movies in the saga.