Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fire Update: Monday, July 12, 2021
KAMIAH - On the afternoon of Monday, July 12 the U.S. Forest Service provided an update on the multiple fires burning throughout Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests lands. Incident Management Teams have arrived or are formed to assist in the management of fires as they outgrow the local response capabilities. Firefighting resources are being placed where they will have the highest probability of success and values at risk are the highest.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
