Leland Complex Fires Update: Mop Up Operations Continue on Pine Creek Fire; Sand Mountain Fire Grows to Estimated 850 Acres With 0% Containment
LELAND, ID - More than 150 personnel continue their firefighting efforts on the Pine Creek Fire and Sand Mountain Fires, otherwise known as the Leland Complex. A Type 3 North Idaho Incident Management Team is managing the fires. The Pine Creek Fire is located near Leland, ID, approximately 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta, ID. The Sand Mountain Fire is located 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0