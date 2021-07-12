Leland Complex Fires Update: Mop Up Operations Continue on Pine Creek Fire; Sand Mountain Fire Grows to Estimated 850 Acres With 0% Containment

POMEROY - On Thursday, July 29 the California Team 12 that has assumed command of the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. As of 9:30am on Thursday, the Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires were estimated at a combined 88,632 acres. All recent acreage growth has come from the Green Ridge Fire, as growth on the Lick Creek Fire has remained stagnant since July 25.