Juliaetta, ID

Leland Complex Fires Update: Mop Up Operations Continue on Pine Creek Fire; Sand Mountain Fire Grows to Estimated 850 Acres With 0% Containment

Big Country News
Big Country News
 17 days ago
LELAND, ID - More than 150 personnel continue their firefighting efforts on the Pine Creek Fire and Sand Mountain Fires, otherwise known as the Leland Complex. A Type 3 North Idaho Incident Management Team is managing the fires. The Pine Creek Fire is located near Leland, ID, approximately 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta, ID. The Sand Mountain Fire is located 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Juliaetta, ID
Idaho State
Pomeroy, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires Grow to Combined 88,632 Acres; Community Meeting Scheduled For Thursday Evening in Pomeroy

POMEROY - On Thursday, July 29 the California Team 12 that has assumed command of the Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. As of 9:30am on Thursday, the Lick Creek and Green Ridge Fires were estimated at a combined 88,632 acres. All recent acreage growth has come from the Green Ridge Fire, as growth on the Lick Creek Fire has remained stagnant since July 25.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Snake River Complex Grows 1,000 Acres Since Monday Update, 85 Percent Contained

LEWISTON - Air operations flew over the Snake River Complex fire on Monday using infrared technology to assess changes in fire edge, heat levels, and location. Based on that assessment, the fire increased another roughly 1,000 acres with the majority of the growth coming from the interior islands of previously unburned vegetation. The fire area's size was estimated at 108,794 acres Tuesday morning. The fire was also estimated as 85% contained.
Dixie, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Dixie and Jumbo Fires Grow to Over 40,000 Combined Acres, 18% Contained

DIXIE, ID - On Monday, July 26, the Type 3 Northern Rockies (NR) Team managing the Dixie and Jumbo Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. According to the update, the Dixie Fire was last estimated at 38,571 acres and 18% contained after growing by approximately 1,339 acres yesterday. The Jumbo Fire was last estimated 2,044 acres after growing 77 acres yesterday, and is 0% contained.
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Containment on Cougar Rock Complex Near Elk River Grows to 37%

ELK RIVER - On the morning of Monday, July 26, the Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 managing the Cougar Rock Complex Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. As of 7:00am Monday morning, the Cougar Rock Complex was estimated at 6,442 acres with containment now growing to 37%. Approximate fire growth on Sunday was 228 acres, and crews were able to improve containment from 27 to 37 percent.

Comments / 0

