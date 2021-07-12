Three Fires Burning on Lolo Pass Estimated at Combined 950 Acres; Will Now Be Managed as the Granite Pass Complex

GRANGEVILLE - At 12:01am on Friday, July 16, Stage II fire restrictions were implemented on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Lands within the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area. One week later, those restrictions remain in place. With no forecasted relief in sight for our current fire conditions, fire managers are urging the public to be aware of the potential for new and emerging incidents that any thunderstorms accompanied by lightning could produce. Extra precaution is needed when recreating outside of traditional communications. Emergency resource agencies are focusing their efforts on keeping the public safe. However, due to the growing number and intensity of the wildfires, there are few resources available to alert individuals of an impending incident in the backcountry or away from populated areas.