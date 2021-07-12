Three Fires Burning on Lolo Pass Estimated at Combined 950 Acres; Will Now Be Managed as the Granite Pass Complex
LOLO PASS - Three fires burning on Lolo Pass, including the Lolo Creek Fire on the Missoula Ranger District in Montana and the BM Hill and Shotgun Fires on the Powell Ranger District in Idaho, are now being managed as the Granite Pass Complex, Type 3 Incident Command. Managing the fires under one incident commander improves efficiency and simplifies incident management processes.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
