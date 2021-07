MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKI) — A Muskogee family is in search of a good Samaritan who came to their rescue after they were hit by a semi truck. Liza Cotner said she was taking her 16-year-old daughter Isabella, to summer school when it happened. She said they were traveling north on York Street and noticed a semi truck driver driving odd. Cotner said she went to pass the truck, but the driver started to merge over in their lane and hit the back side of their car. She said the car flipped sideways and they were dragged almost a block to the intersection of York and Shawnee.