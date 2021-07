Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News How many times has your gut led you astray? No, I’m not talking about the thing that hangs over your belt. That’s your nemesis. I’m talking about that emotion or feeling you get that makes you believe something is right when it’s not. The one that says “do it” when you really shouldn’t. If you know what I’m talking about, then I’m guessing your answer to be like mine, more times than you can count. For many, “your gut” is the single most crucial aspect of your decision-making. Too often, you rely on it to make significant decisions in life. This shouldn’t be the case. I’m not suggesting that you shouldn’t have a “good feeling” about things and that you should never listen to your gut. Sometimes it’s rig.