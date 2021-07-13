Cancel
Computers

Universal and operational benchmarking of quantum memories

By Xiao Yuan, Yunchao Liu, Qi Zhao, Bartosz Regula, Jayne Thompson, Mile Gu
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum memory—the capacity to faithfully preserve quantum coherence and correlations—is essential for quantum-enhanced technology. There is thus a pressing need for operationally meaningful means to benchmark candidate memories across diverse physical platforms. Here we introduce a universal benchmark distinguished by its relevance across multiple key operational settings, exactly quantifying (1) the memory’s robustness to noise, (2) the number of noiseless qubits needed for its synthesis, (3) its potential to speed up statistical sampling tasks, and (4) performance advantage in non-local games beyond classical limits. The measure is analytically computable for low-dimensional systems and can be efficiently bounded in the experiment without tomography. We thus illustrate quantum memory as a meaningful resource, with our benchmark reflecting both its cost of creation and what it can accomplish. We demonstrate the benchmark on the five-qubit IBM Q hardware, and apply it to witness the efficacy of error-suppression techniques and quantify non-Markovian noise. We thus present an experimentally accessible, practically meaningful, and universally relevant quantifier of a memory’s capability to preserve quantum advantage.

#Quantum Computing#Quantum Memory#Quantum Computer#Quantum Physics#Quantum Programming#Universal#Ibm#Non Markovian#Introduction Memories#Rqm
