Difference in light use strategy in red alga between Griffithsia pacifica and Porphyridium purpureum
Phycobilisomes (PBSs) are the largest light-harvesting antenna in red algae, and feature high efficiency and rate of energy transfer even in a dim environment. To understand the influence of light on the energy transfer in PBSs, two red algae Griffithsia pacifica and Porphyridium purpureum living in different light environment were selected for this research. The energy transfer dynamics in PBSs of the two red algae were studied in time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy in sub-picosecond resolution. The energy transfer pathways and the related transfer rates were uncovered by deconvolution of the fluorescence decay curve. Four time-components, i.e., 8 ps, 94 ps, 970 ps, and 2288 ps were recognized in the energy transfer in PBSs of G. pacifica, and 10 ps, 74 ps, 817 ps and 1292 ps in P. purpureum. In addition, comparison in energy transfer dynamics between the two red algae revealed that the energy transfer was clearly affected by lighting environment. The findings help us to understand the energy transfer mechanisms of red algae for adaptation to a natural low light environment.www.nature.com
Comments / 0