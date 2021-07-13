Fluctuation and extinction of laminar diffusion flame induced by external acoustic wave and source

Abstract: Using sampling at higher temperatures to learn about the energy landscape at a lower temperature is perhaps the most naïve approach one can think of to solve the rare event problem in molecular dynamics. However, this is hard to do in practice. Arguably the only reliable scheme that exploits the ease of travelling across the energy landscape at higher temperatures is the replica exchange molecular dynamics (REMD) scheme. But does REMD make maximal use of the sampling across temperatures, or could we do better? Here we demonstrate a method that by post-processing a REMD run can directly make use of the sampling at all temperatures at the same time, outperforming the direct estimates from REMD. At the heart of our method lies the use of denoising diffusion probabilistic models (DDPM), which are a class of generative artificial intelligence. This allows us to directly sample from the joint probability distribution in configuration and temperature space, wherein the key idea is to treat the temperature as a random variable and not a control parameter as usually done in REMD. We demonstrate this method's power to (i) generate samples from metastable states and transition states that the lowest replica in REMD never even visited, (ii) provide more reliable free energy estimates across configuration space and (iii) interpolate, and to some extent also extrapolate across temperatures for replicas that were never simulated. The results here are demonstrated for REMD performed on a 9-residue peptide undergoing left- to right-handed helix transitions in water, where REMD is performed by exchanging all 4749 protein and water atoms across different replicas.