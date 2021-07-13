Cancel
Providence, RI

Former Providence and Boston Reporter Derderian to Host Talk Radio Show in Boston

By GoLocalProv Business Team
GoLocalProv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston-based Salem Media Group Boston’s WROL 950AM & 100.3 FM, The Spirit of Boston, has announced a new live talk show called “Boston & Beyond with Jeff Derderian.”. Derderian, who started his career in Providence, worked at WLNE-TV in Rhode Island (ABC) as an Investigative Reporter and also as a weekend anchor. Prior to WLNE, Derderian also worked at WJAR-TV, WPRI-TV, WBZ-TV, WBZ, WHJJ, and WPRO and has been featured on ABC News Radio.

