Former Providence and Boston Reporter Derderian to Host Talk Radio Show in Boston
Boston-based Salem Media Group Boston’s WROL 950AM & 100.3 FM, The Spirit of Boston, has announced a new live talk show called “Boston & Beyond with Jeff Derderian.”. Derderian, who started his career in Providence, worked at WLNE-TV in Rhode Island (ABC) as an Investigative Reporter and also as a weekend anchor. Prior to WLNE, Derderian also worked at WJAR-TV, WPRI-TV, WBZ-TV, WBZ, WHJJ, and WPRO and has been featured on ABC News Radio.www.golocalprov.com
Comments / 0