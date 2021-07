When Matt Woods sent his drone up for a view of the ocean, he never could have imagined what he'd see. As his Mavic 2 Zoom took off from his balcony on Australia's Bondi Beach, it moved over the open water and that's when Woods saw something unforgettable. On his screen, he clearly saw a large shark circling. Then, Woods noticed that it was swimming near a spear fisherman, who was using his spear to keep the shark at bay.