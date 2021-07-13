Lilov turned pro at 14 so no college for him

We always post-tailgate for a while after the game. For this game, we were in the Price's Fork commuter lot and here comes a man dragging a large cooler over toward us. He introduces himself as Paul Adams and asks us if he could use our grill. For us, it is always "the more the merrier". We start up the grill, and he pulls out numerous steaks and beer and offers it to all of us. Remember, we were in college at the time, so this was a godsend. We ate, drank, and told stories for a good while. To us, Paul will always be a legend.
