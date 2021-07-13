Cancel
Justice Alito Is Wrong—Discrimination and Racism are Different Things

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its decision in Brnovich v. DNC, the U.S. Supreme Court continued a slow and steady reversal of protections from the civil rights era in the 1960s. Historically federal law protected people of color from discriminatory treatment. But in the decades since, the Supreme Court reversed civil rights protections for people of color, ignoring the will of Congress and everyday Americans who want to live their lives free from discrimination.

Congress & Courtseenews.net

Inside a legal doctrine that could silence enviros in court

The biggest obstacle a conservative Supreme Court could pose to the environment may not be rulings against clean air, pure water and a healthy climate. It may be a refusal to allow environmentalists into the courtroom. Under the standing doctrine, a court can toss out lawsuits in their early stages...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Social conservatives 'frustrated' over Trump Supreme Court justices' rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a line that you would expect to receive thunderous applause. Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing a crowd of some 1,200 evangelical activists attending the annual leadership summit of the Family Leader, a top social conservative organization in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state of Iowa, touted the Trump administration's success in shifting the federal bench to the right.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

DOJ Says Black EMS Captains Can Prove Bias Without Material Harm

Cleveland violated federal law when its EMS commissioner considered race when adjusting supervisors’ shift assignments even though the five Black supervisors challenging the moves didn’t lose any pay, the U.S. government will tell the Sixth Circuit during oral arguments Tuesday. But the government’s position essentially ignores “decades of controlling case...
Congress & Courtsvalleyrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court: One right, one wrong | Roegner

Here’s a tale of two United States Supreme Court decisions — one right and one wrong. Despite two clear examples of discrimination, the court ruled differently in each case. The court was correct when it declined for a second time to hear the case of the Richland florist who refused...
POTUSNew York Post

Why Biden slams door on liberty-loving Cubans, while embraces illegal Hispanic immigrants

President Joe Biden is full of compassion for Hispanics fleeing their home countries — with one exception, that is: liberty-loving Cubans. The president is abandoning practically all controls on the southern border. Despite mouthing the words “Do not come,” the White House has adopted policies that send a clear, contrary message: “Cross illegally, and you can stay.” At the same time, Biden is slamming the door on Cubans setting sail for Florida to escape a Communist dictatorship. These anti-Communists aren’t the kind of Hispanics that Democrats like.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Black women’s felon-voter-restoration case in FL draws sympathetic hearing during 11th Circuit arguments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has an opportunity to invoke the Nineteenth Amendment to extend voting rights to Black women who can’t afford to pay the restitution required under Florida’s Amendment 4 of 2018. Judging by oral arguments before a three-judge panel this week, it’s not clear they can or will. […] The post Black women’s felon-voter-restoration case in FL draws sympathetic hearing during 11th Circuit arguments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
High Country News

Supreme Court ruling fails to protect Indigenous voters

In Brnovich v. DNC, the court has made it harder for people of color — especially Indigenous populations — to vote. On July 1, 2021, the Supreme Court released its decision in a prominent voting rights case that Indigenous activists and attorneys say will make it harder for people of color — especially Indigenous populations — to vote.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Blacks: Republicans are targeting Natives, the young and disabled as well

The prime targets of Republican voter suppression measures will be minorities, particularly Blacks, but there are others affected too: younger voters, citizens with disabilities and Native Americans. There are two driving forces behind these Republican efforts. The first is President Biden 's victory, which included carrying some Republican-leaning states with...

