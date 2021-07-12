Cancel
Fingerprint Cards partners to roll out biometric payment cards in Japan

By Ayang Macdonald
biometricupdate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFingerprint Cards has sealed a partnership deal with renowned Tokyo-based company MoriX Co. Ltd. for the production and launch of biometric payment cards in Japan. The payment cards will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape module which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes. Adding biometric sensors to contactless payment cards enhances security, hygiene and sanitation and moves up the card payment cap which currently stands at ¥20,000 (about US$ 181).

