Biometric health devices driving cost-effective healthcare delivery: report

Artificial Intelligence: The Modern Learning Tool or an Agent of Indoctrination. While reading through some of the latest trends on Deep learning and artificial intelligence, I arrived across a prevailing learning hypothesis; called the Gamification of learning behavior. The latter is primarily about game mode factors and recreation doctrines in none-recreation contexts. Gamification toils by employing engaging game techniques to leverage a person’s natural yearnings to enhance activities or processes. Before we buy into the landmark, we must first orchestrate our psyches around skills, utilities, talents, and knowledge by understanding their precise interactions and how they, in turn, are influenced by the means we learn. Once we built upon that thought, we must also differentiate machine learning (And Deep learning) from human learning behavior, a theory that is still murky. It seems though the applied science is troubled to build a human being by understanding the biological and mentality behind the learning process.