Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Netflix, Obamas tell love stories

By Nico Franks
c21media.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is working with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions on a film and TV series based on six Black love stories written by six different authors. Blackout will feature six teenage love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night in New York City.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nic Stone
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Angie Thomas
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Waffles Mochi#American Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Barack and Michelle Obama are reteaming with Fatherhood producers on a Blackout TV and film Black love stories "event"

On Blackout, six writers will pen six different Black love stories from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love in New York during a power outage on a hot summer night. Some of the stories will be turned into TV series, while some will become films. The project reunites the Obamas' Higher Ground production company with Temple Hill after both collaborated on the recent Kevin Hart film Fatherhood. “Six prolific authors have written six Black love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night," Netflix said of the project. "From the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, Blackout takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes an electric chaos. When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight. An ex-couple must bury their rivalry and walk the length of Manhattan to make it back to Brooklyn in time to kick off a block party. Two girls search for a lost photograph and find something more. Two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings. A pair of best friends stuck in the NYPL and surrounded by love stories figure out if there’s one in their future. A trio of kids on a senior trip take over a double-decker tour bus as they try to have a little fun…and work out their messy love triangle. Two strangers debate the philosophical nature of identity and wonder if they can find something else between them.”
New York City, NYScreendaily

Obamas’ Higher Ground sets new film/TV project for Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is reteaming with Temple Hill Entertainment to develop Blackout, a film and TV project for Netflix. The project, being developed concurrently as both a series and a feature under Higher Ground’s overall deal with Netflix, will be based on Black love stories written by six different writers and all set during a power cut on a hot summer night in New York City.
New York City, NYCollider

The Obamas' Production Company Is Producing an Anthology Series for Netflix About Love During a Blackout

Higher Ground, the production company founded by former First Family Barack and Michelle Obama, is producing a six-part anthology series for Netflix. The project, titled Blackout, will feature six stories of black teenagers finding love during a power outage in New York City. While all six parts will connect through the overarching theme, each will be penned by a different writer, and the project is currently being developed both as a television and film project.
Behind Viral VideosDerrick

She kept her ultra-Orthodox past secret. Now she's using Netflix to tell her story

NEW YORK — Julia Haart divides her life into two parts. There are the 42 or so years she spent in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, playing the role of devout wife and mother — a chapter that was "all about what was done to me," she says. Then there is the eight-year period "about what I've done," including leaving behind her insular way of life, changing her name, launching a line of wearable high-heeled shoes, and rising to become chief executive of Elite World Group, a leading fashion talent agency.
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Comedians Telling Stories

True stories told by funny people. Join Faye Treacy, Will Duggan, Andrea Hubert, Jen Ives and Fiona Ridgewell as they bear their souls. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. True stories told by funny people. 'There is no greater...
TV & Videosc21media.net

Netflix develops kids toon with Meghan

Netflix is working with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on an animated series about a young girl inspired by influential women from history. Pearl (working title) is being developed by the global streamer with Archewell Productions, the production company set up by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix TV Shows: Is American Horror Stories on Netflix? – Netflix News

Ryan Murphy is at it again as this talented TV writer is set to deliver yet another show to give us the spooks and scares that we horror fans absolutely can’t get enough of. American Horror Stories is his latest brainchild, and it is to be an anthology horror series that explores various topics and locations where monstrous things occur.
TV & Videosc21media.net

Netflix preps more CoComelon, Baby Bum

Netflix and LA- and London-based children’s content company Moonbug Entertainment are working on new CoComelon and Little Baby Bum preschool series and specials. The two will produce new specials, nursery rhyme compilations (4×60′) and three seasons (24×7′) of CoComelon Lane, based on the successful YouTube property. Little Baby Bum: Music...
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

Netflix Doc Series ‘Heist’ Tells The Real Stories Behind 3 Crazy Headlines

Dirty deeds, clean getaways and the price paid for ill-gotten gains. This is the basis for the new Netflix six-part doc series Heist, premiering July 14. The series comes from the producers of 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers and chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history as told by those who committed the crimes.
TV & Videosmixmag.net

​A new documentary will tell the story of Channel U

Channel U, a grime and rap based TV station which aired in the UK for 15 years, is being memorialised by a new documentary. Running since 2003, Channel U - later known as Channel AKA - traced the start of the UK grime scene following early talent such as N-Dubz, Tinie Tempah, through to more recent artists such as Giggs and Skepta.
Photographyrichmondmagazine.com

Pictures Tell the Stories

I became a mother unexpectedly in my early 20s, and when I say unexpectedly, I mean that two weeks after I found out I was pregnant I was holding a baby boy in my arms. The shock set in immediately, as I was truly unsure of what to do as he looked up at me with bright eyes.
AdvocacyMarietta Daily Journal

Obamas' Netflix show 'Waffles + Mochi' part of food contribution to Philabundance

Jul. 14—Around 5,000 food-insecure families in Philadelphia will receive meal kits next month through a collaboration connecting Michelle Obama, Philabundance, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and a national nonprofit that battles health inequity. The so-called "Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi" campaign combines the whimsy of a Netflix children's show...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Prince Harry Is Ready To Tell His Side Of The Story

Where is the preorder link? Because we’d order this now, no questions asked. Today, Random House announced that we’re getting a memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published late next year. And we’re already planning our time off, thinking about the snacks and wine we’ll need to consume the information in this book. Give it to us, give it to us now.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

The stories we tell ourselves

And why we need to re write them. You will probably of heard of an inner critic, but just humour me for a moment. You inner critic is the voice inside your head that allows you to speak to yourself often negatively. Humans are especially good at the internal brain version of comedy centrals Roasts. Only allowing for the odd “I bet they think (insert horrifying thought here) about you” projection in between your own personal self-depreciation. There is no one who understands your pain like you, who understands your issues like you, who knows how to really dig the knife in, like you. That is the power of the inner critic. The old “I don’t care what they say because I can’t feel worse than I already do” comes from us beating others to the punch when it comes to taking on criticism, judgement or plain old nastyness.

Comments / 1

Community Policy