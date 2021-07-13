Cancel
Showtime orders Bayer comedy

By Nico Franks
c21media.net
 13 days ago

US premium cablenet Showtime has ordered an ensemble comedy inspired by actor and comedian Vanessa Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukaemia. I Love This for You is co-created by Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and her fellow SNL alumni Jeremy Beiler, with Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) serving as showrunner and Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) executive producing.

Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Pilot ‘I Love This For You’ Gets Showtime Series Order; Cybill Shepherd Exits

Showtime has picked up to series I Love This For You, Vanessa Bayer’s half-hour comedy pilot, written by and starring Bayer. Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home-shopping channel host. Bayer’s fellow SNL alum Molly Shannon also leads the cast as Jackie, the charismatic host at the network.
Showtime Would Love to See Vanessa Bayer’s I Love This for You as a Series

Showtime loves I Love This for You for Vanessa Bayer. The network has ordered her semi-autobiographical comedy to series, per a release, after news of a pilot in January. The series follows Bayer as Joanna Gold, a young adult pursuing her dream of hosting on a home-shopping channel after surviving leukemia during her school years. The show has been in the works for years, initially going into development under the title Big Deal in fall 2018, shortly after Bayer left Saturday Night Live. Bayer co-created the series, which was inspired by her own experience with leukemia in high school, alongside former SNL writer Jeremy Beiler, of “Wells for Boys” fame; both will executive-produce alongside former Inside Amy Schumer head writer Jessi Klein as showrunner and Search Party co-creator Michael Showalter directing the pilot. And if you thought those would be all the funny people involved, you’re wrong: Bayer will act alongside fellow former SNL-er Molly Shannon (currently in a recurring role on HBO’s The White Lotus), New Girl’s Ayden Mayeri, Greek’s Paul James, Haute Dog’s (and, formerly, Vulture’s) Matt Rogers, and Special’s Punam Patel. (Cybill Shepherd’s role will be recast after the actress was previously announced as part of the project.) “I’m so thrilled to be making this show with Showtime and that all of my hours of home shopping as a kid are finally paying off!” Bayer said in a statement. We do love this for her.
Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime. Showtime is moving forward with its Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon comedy. The premium cable network has handed out a series order for I Love This For You, the comedy that was co-created by Bayer…. ‘Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’:...
