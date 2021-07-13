Mickey Guyton Announces Album – Remember Her Name – Available September 24th 2021

Awkward! Just weeks after Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton, she reunited with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, at their son, Apollo’s, football game. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale no longer have a relationship beyond co-parenting, but they were both there to support their seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his football game in Los Angeles on July 25. In photos from the game, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Gwen and Gavin appeared to keep their distance from one another as they watched the match from the sidelines. For the most part, Gwen was seated on a bench, while Gavin paced up and down the field to keep up with the game. At one point, he even seemed to be giving Apollo some words of advice while the youngster was on the sidelines.