Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mickey Guyton Announces Album – Remember Her Name – Available September 24th 2021

By jwills
thecountrydaily.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton has announced that her album, Remember Her Name, will arrive this September. Mickey shared, “Couldn’t be more proud to tell you that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on September 24th! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

www.thecountrydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Robbins
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Jaden Michaels
Person
Jennifer Hanson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Whitehead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicskiddle.com

Anne-Marie announces special live-streamed performance of her amazing new album

It's been two long years since Essex-born pop icon, Anne-Marie first unleashed her chart-breaking debut, Speak Your Mind upon the world, and now, finally, fans of the singer have something to get excited about! Yes, the cat is well and truly out of the bag. Her brand new, eagerly anticipated album, Therapy is scheduled to hit stores and digital platforms on Friday 23rd July. But that's not all...
CelebritiesPopculture

Carrie Underwood's Fishing Photo Causes Controversy in the Comments

Carrie Underwood's seemingly innocent fishing trip has landed her in the midst of controversy. The singer spurred outrage earlier this month when she took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 14 to share photos of her catches from her fishing trip with husband Mike Fisher, though the sunny outing was quickly dubbed as "senseless" as people aired sympathy for the "poor fish."
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande's Crescent Moon Bustier Is Out of This World

Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.
Celebritiesthecountrydaily.com

Luke Combs Takes Care of His Parents Forever After All

Luke Combs has “been on one hell of a redneck roll” for several years now. He’s been cranking out one massive hit after another – in fact he’s just coming off a 6-week run at number-one on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart with “Forever After All.”. All that success has...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale Seem To Avoid Each Other At Son’s Football Game — Photos

Awkward! Just weeks after Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton, she reunited with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, at their son, Apollo’s, football game. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale no longer have a relationship beyond co-parenting, but they were both there to support their seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his football game in Los Angeles on July 25. In photos from the game, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Gwen and Gavin appeared to keep their distance from one another as they watched the match from the sidelines. For the most part, Gwen was seated on a bench, while Gavin paced up and down the field to keep up with the game. At one point, he even seemed to be giving Apollo some words of advice while the youngster was on the sidelines.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAUGHTRY To Release 'Dearly Beloved' Album In September

DAUGHTRY will release a new album, "Dearly Beloved", on September 17. The 13-track effort features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock radio hit "Heavy Is The Crown", along with instant pre-order gift track "Lioness" via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band's upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators SEVENDUST, TREMONTI and TRAVIS BRACHT.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THRICE To Release 'Horizons/East' Album In September

The dynamic and explorative California-based rock band THRICE will release its 11th studio album, "Horizons/East", on September 17 via Epitaph Records. The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, "Horizons/East" is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band produced and recorded at its own New Grass Studio.
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Who is country singer Ashley Monroe?

ASHLEY Monroe is a native of Tennessee. Monroe made headlines after revealing she has a rare blood condition. Monroe, is a country music singer-songwriter from Knoxville, TN. Born September 10, 1986, the artist is 34-years-old. In 2011, Monroe was apart of the country music group Pistol Annies, along with Miranda...
Musicenergy941.com

Diddy To Drop New Album In September

Diddy posted a two slide swipe post on his Instagram. The first slide said Off The Grid Vol 1. The second slide said 9-24-21. He captioned the post, Off The Grid. The album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the love era.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Jake Hoot Releases the New Song of the Summer With “Night Left”

NASHVILLE, TN — The Season 17 Winner of The Voice, Jake Hoot is continuing to forge his own path in the country music format with the release of new single, “Night Left.” Written by Hoot, Danny Myrick (Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw) and Kylie Sackley (Sam Hunt, Randy Houser) and produced by Myrick, the upbeat track features rousing electric guitars and Hoot’s signature vocals. Click HERE to find “Night Left” on your preferred digital platform.
Celebritiesthecountrydaily.com

Chris Young & Kane Brown Reach Number-1 With “Famous Friends”

Congrats to Chris Young and Kane Brown as “Famous Friends” takes over the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Chris, who has racked up 12 number-1s, admits that this trip to the top of the chart is a little more special because he gets to share it with his friend Kane Brown, “Always excited to celebrate a hit on Country radio but especially this song right here, ‘Famous Friends,’ going number one with my buddy Kane Brown. Just an amazing way to go right into the summer. Finally, getting to perform this back out on the road for people and being able to, you know, announce that it’s the number one song is just one of the most amazing things. So, so proud of this one. So thank you to everybody for listening, loving it.”
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

15 Years Ago: Jake Owen’s Debut Album Is Released

Fifteen years ago today (July 25, 2006) was an important day for Jake Owen: It was on that date that the Florida native's debut album, Startin' With Me, was released. Startin' With Me, released on RCA Nashville, includes two Top 20 singles: "Yee Haw" and "Something About a Woman." Additionally, the record's title track landed in the Top 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy