Wellington Celebrates Fourth Of July At Village Park

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Village of Wellington resumed its annual Fourth of July celebration at Village Park on Sunday, July 4. The fun event had plenty of games for kids, such as sack racing, a watermelon eating contest and bean bag throwing. Kids also enjoyed bounce houses, and the petting zoo was popular. The Studio 54 Band kept the crowd entertained as attendees enjoyed the wide array of food trucks. Toward the end of the celebration, local singer and 2018 Wellington Idol winner Carly Cantor sang the new song “On this Day,” written by Jon Frangipane, as well as the national anthem. A beautiful fireworks display capped the evening. PHOTOS BY ERIN DAVISSON.