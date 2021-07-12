Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Revealed In First Set Photo

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She is almost ready to be part of your world. (Again.) Shooting has officially wrapped on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Rob Marshall
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid#Flounder#Instagram#Covid#Encanto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: First Look At Set Revealed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began filming earlier this month, and a set video is already making the rounds online. Unlike exterior shots typically captured by set-tracking paparazzi, the video circulating on social media appears to come from an interior soundstage somewhere at Tyler Perry Studios. While no big revelations can be seen in the clip, it does show a massive Wakandan set, complete with black panther statues and gold pillars and tapestries.
TV & VideosPosted by
ScreenCrush

Scrapped Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Script Details Revealed

Long before Kevin Smith’s new Masters of the Universe TV series for Netflix, David S. Goyer had an idea for his own live-action He-Man movie. Back in 2017, Goyer was approached to pen a script and possibly direct the project, which he ultimately passed on. His concept was centered on the relationship of He-Man and his pet, Battle Cat. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goyer revealed some intriguing bits about the Masters of the Universe script that never came to be.
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Movie: THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989)

Every Tuesday & Wednesday, June 8 - August 4 at 10 a.m. Voices of Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright & Rene Auberjonois. A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain in an attempt to become human and win a prince's love. Wednesday, July 21. FROZEN. (2013) PG, 102 minutes. Voices of...
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set Photo Reveals Return of Surprising Actor

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been busy filming in Atlanta with most of the cast returning. The only stars from the first movie who have been confirmed to not appear are Mark Strong, who played the villain Doctor Sivana, in the first film as well as Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. A recent set photo was posted on social media this week and revealed another surprise return, Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard.
Avon, NYthelcn.com

‘Little Mermaid’ takes center stage in Avon

AVON – The Avon Central School District Auditorium is being transformed into a magical seascape as students prepare to present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”. “It is really exciting to be in a production like this,” said Emily Krasinski who plays Ariel. The performance is being sponsored by the Avon Community...
Behind Viral Videosheyuguys.com

Netflix drops new trailer for animation ‘Vivo’

Netflix has debuted a new trailer ahead of tomorrows cinema release of the animation ‘Vivo.’. The animation follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfil his owner’s wishes.
MoviesPosted by
Hot 104.7

‘Jungle Cruise’ Review: Give This Disney Adventure a Wide Berth

It doesn’t feel like a big ask for a movie called Jungle Cruise to occasionally look like it takes place in an actual jungle on an actual river cruise. That seems like the bare minimum a movie called Jungle Cruise should provide. As a matter of fact, the old Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland occasionally pulled off a more convincing simulation of a river cruise through a jungle than this film inspired by it, and the ride’s technology dates back to Disneyland’s opening day in 1955. There are all kinds of elaborate effects in this film: Monsters, CGI jaguars, magical trees. And yet it never pulls off the simple illusion of its heroes floating down the middle of the Amazon. It always seems like everyone is standing on a set in a big green room.
MoviesNewsday

'Cinderella' movie teaser

Watch the movie trailer for the new modern musical version of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella" starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver. On Amazon Prime on Sept. 3, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
Hot 104.7

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Figures Show the Original Cast Back in Their Classic Costumes

A few hours after the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer arrived online — complete with teases of appearances by original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts — Hasbro shared the first photos of their upcoming Plasma Series action figures from the movie. The figures continue a line that started with toys of the original Ghostbusters cast in their costumes from the first movie, and show the new characters from Afterlife like Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor suited up in miniature versions of the old khaki ghostbusting jumpsuits. They also shows the three surviving original Ghostbusters back in costume for the first time (at least in toy form).
New York City, NYNewsday

Watch the trailers for upcoming movies for kids and families

Maybe you'll take the kids to the movie theater (and referee the argument over the giant tub of popcorn). Or perhaps you'll snuggle up with them on the couch (and angle your way into getting the blanket to cover your feet instead of theirs). Either way, there will be new movies for families to watch in the coming months.
Tilton, NHlaconiadailysun.com

'The Little Mermaid' at One Light Theatre Thursday

Community theatre is back in the Lakes Region. Join One Light Theatre under the sea this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. for their season opener, the fin-tastic tale of Disney’s, The Little Mermaid. Cast and crew have been hard at work creating and bringing to life, on...
Movies/Film

‘Vivo,’ Sony’s Animated Musical Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a Road Movie With a Big Heart and Ambitious Animation

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The multi-talented actor and writer behind Hamilton played a small role in In the Heights, the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical. He’s making his feature directorial debut later this year with a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!. And he also wrote the original songs for Encanto, a new Disney animated musical coming out in November. But next up is Vivo, a new animated musical from Sony Pictures Animation which features original songs from Miranda and marks the first time he lends his voice to the lead character of an animated film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy