If you are looking for privacy, outdoor space and great water views, look no further, this better than new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is waiting for you. Open floor plan with kitchen/dining/living area with windows and sliders looking out to Foster Cove and the ocean.The expansive kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor and stairways. Continue up to the 2nd floor that features a deck off the master bedroom with water views. Two other bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room are also on this floor. Lots of storage in the lower level with room to expand if you want more living space. There is plenty of parking and outdoor space to create gardens if you wish. 5-10 minutes from Charlestown's beautiful beaches!