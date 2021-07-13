Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Friendly Insurance News Daily

By Guest Author
liveinsurancenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the US, the number of vehicles on the road is increasing at an alarming rate. As a result, many families are now choosing between SUVs and trucks. The question is, “Is driving a truck or SUV a better choice for a family?” The answer depends on several factors. Some of the factors are the type of vehicle, how many people will be in the car, how many children will be in the vehicle, how much storage space is needed, and what type of vehicle is needed for the family’s…

www.liveinsurancenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Heavy Rain#High Water#Hurricanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Portland, MIWLNS

6 News at 5:30 Money Monday life insurance

Doctors see unseasonable increase in respiratory viruses among children. Sparrow Health opens its new family practice facility in Portland. Sparrow Health opens its new family practice facility in Portland. Fraud sentencing for Camron Gnass. Subway giving away up to 1 million sandwiches. LANSING RESIDENTS TO DECIDE ON RANKED-CHOICE VOTING. Trial...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Permanent Masks for Mainers?

CDC Vaccine Map for 21 July 2021.CDC - Fortune. Will masks become like the American Express card, "Don't leave home without it"? It’s starting to look as if it might. Many states in the US that had previously done away with masks in public and others that made it a personal choice will return to mandatory masks as the Delta variant takes its toll, sending emergency rooms into “standing room only” or take a number and wait institutes.
Industryliveinsurancenews.com

Will wildfire insurance loss mean the end of Californian wineries?

Many locations in California are afraid that this fire season will prove to be the last they survive. Wildfire insurance has become an increasingly critical coverage for wineries in California, but many local labels are concerned that they won’t be able to obtain it in future years. Not only are...
Lansdale, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Post 7/15/2021

1. DUI Arrest, 936 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, 127 Tennis Avenue, Roshanda L. Garland, F/43 of Lansdale PA. Police responded to a hit and run of a parked vehicle in the eastbound lane of Tennis Ave. The Honda Pilot driven by Garland was found a short distance away with heavy front end damage. She was located walking away from the Honda. After failing field sobriety test Garland was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Palatka, FLDaily News

PALATKA DAILY NEWS

Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/14/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Harassment Arrest, 12:43 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, 1600 block Judie Lane (LT) – Kieara A. Martinez, F/19, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she struck another person in the head, during an argument. A citation was filed. 2....

Comments / 0

Community Policy