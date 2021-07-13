Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police locate parents after child found on street

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDmCZ_0avHHY9o00

Update 11:00 p.m.,

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police posted an update saying the child’s parents have reached out.

Update 10:30 p.m.,

Tulsa police say they are looking for this young girl’s parents after she was found in the area of 11th and Highway 169 Monday night.

A citizen found her around 9 p.m. and reported her to police.

Police say they canvassed the area but were not able to locate her parents.

If you know who she is, or know who her family is, please call our non-emergency number immediately at 918-596-9222.

Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Society
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tulsa Police Department#Okla#Koki#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KRMG

Iowa man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real, police say

WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing gun charges after firing a shot during a Sunday night dispute with a neighbor. Court records indicate that Tianzo Earl McNabb, 42, pulled out a pistol during the argument and pointed it at his Waterloo neighbor. When the neighbor said he thought that the weapon was a BB gun, McNabb allegedly fired a shot into the air before stepping back inside his home, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRMG

At least 3 dead in northern Colorado flash floods

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Flash floods and a mudslide claimed at least three lives in northern Colorado last week, while one woman remains missing. To date, the bodies of two men and one woman have been recovered after floodwaters swept through Poudre Canyon, KMGH-TV reported. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Watch: Man survives sidewalk explosion

NEW YORK — A man walking along a New York sidewalk is lucky to be alive after an explosion sent flames into the air. Barry West was standing on a grate in the borough of Queens last week when he was knocked from his feet by the blast, WNBC reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy