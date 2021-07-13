Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' star, dies at 75

FOX43.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Charlie Robinson, the veteran TV, film and stage actor known for playing court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom "Night Court," died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 75, his family and manager confirmed to multiple media outlets on Monday. His manager told PEOPLE and EW...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Night Court#Nbc#Night Court#Fox#Cbs#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Dies Suddenly

Former world champion Chris Eubank has spoken on some tragic news that has come in his family and the boxing world today. Suddenly, his young son, Seb Eubank, has passed away. His father has spoken in an official statement saying the following:. Tragic news. Life is too short. Proof above...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS: New Orleans Vet CCH Pounder Has Landed First TV Role After CBS Cancellation

NCIS: New Orleans fans were shocked when it was announced, back in February, that the Season 7 finale would actually be the series finale. Now that the show has wrapped, they're probably hoping to be able to see the actors who played some of their favorite characters again soon, and all of those viewers are in luck when it comes to CCH Pounder, who played coroner Dr. Loretta Wade for the entire run of the drama. Pounder has now signed on for her first role since the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy