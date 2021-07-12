Free Summer Concerts Return to the Grand Rapids Art Museum
The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) recently announced the 2021 lineup for its 12th annual free summer concert series, GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM. Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 29 through August 12, this year’s lineup brings three evenings of performances by local and regional talent to downtown Grand Rapids. Guests of all ages are invited to relax on the Museum's outdoor terrace and enjoy free live music, food trucks, free museum admission, art-making activities, and a cash bar.therapidian.org
