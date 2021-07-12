Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Free Summer Concerts Return to the Grand Rapids Art Museum

By Underwriting support from:
therapidian.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) recently announced the 2021 lineup for its 12th annual free summer concert series, GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM. Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 29 through August 12, this year’s lineup brings three evenings of performances by local and regional talent to downtown Grand Rapids. Guests of all ages are invited to relax on the Museum's outdoor terrace and enjoy free live music, food trucks, free museum admission, art-making activities, and a cash bar.

therapidian.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Gram Communications#Wyce 88 1 Fm#Green#American#Picnic Posters#Design Highlights#The Permanent Collection#Bank Of America#Leed#European#Wyce Org#Best Radio Station#Revue Magazine#Wyce Org#Community Media Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy