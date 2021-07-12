Ethics and Religion Talk: Farewell, Grand Rapids Press!
The first week of August will be the 10th anniversary of this column. Sadly, this week is the final appearance of Ethics and Religion Talk in the Grand Rapids Press. Due to retirements and resignations, they no longer have the staff to continue publishing the local content that we have been providing in the religion pages. We will continue publishing on TheRapidian.org and ask that our loyal readers find us there every Monday.therapidian.org
