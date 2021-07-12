Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Ethics and Religion Talk: Farewell, Grand Rapids Press!

therapidian.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first week of August will be the 10th anniversary of this column. Sadly, this week is the final appearance of Ethics and Religion Talk in the Grand Rapids Press. Due to retirements and resignations, they no longer have the staff to continue publishing the local content that we have been providing in the religion pages. We will continue publishing on TheRapidian.org and ask that our loyal readers find us there every Monday.

therapidian.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Rapids Press#Jewish#Moslem#Congregation Ahavas#The Knights Of Columbus#Mlive Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Ethics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy