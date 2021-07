If you ever wanted to use the bathroom at Bon Jovi's place or maybe grab a bite to eat with Frank Sinatra, you'll soon be able to do so on the Garden State Parkway. On National New Jersey Day (which is today, by the way), Gov. Phil Murphy announced that nine rest stops along the Garden State Parkway, including the three in South Jersey, will be renamed after, "iconic New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports."